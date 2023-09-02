S.C. State Bulldogs fall to 0-2 after loss against Charlotte 49ers

The South Carolina State University Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the year after a loss to the Charlotte 49ers. In the first matchup between the two schools, the youth and inexperience of the Bulldogs was too much to overcome.

There were some key takeaways including the establishment of a solid and consistent running game and the development of a new quarterback under center.

Live game recap

4th quarter

S.C. State responded with an interception of their own while stopping Charlotte from scoring again, resulting in a touchback and the offense getting the ball again.

The 49ers followed that score by intercepting a pass from S.C. State’s young freshman quarterback.

A 36-yard pass from Jalon Jones to Bryce Kennon gave the 49ers a 23-3 lead, firmly cementing the team’s victory with a little over seven minutes left in the game.

The 49ers continued to pound the ball with their running game, which drained the energy of the young Bulldog team.

3rd quarter

The Bulldogs’ defense responded by containing Charlotte’s offense never go farther than the 5-yard line during a three-and-out.

The 49ers’ defense held firm, stopping the Bulldogs’ touchdown aspirations, and making S.C. State go four-and-out.

A 14-yard run by Kacy Fields brought the Bulldogs into field goal range and that play was followed by an Andre Washington run that had the Bulldogs in sight of the touchdown.

A few combination plays of passes and runs had the Bulldogs gain momentum a quarter of the way through the third quarter. However, the youth and inexperience of the team continued to plague them.

S.C. State’s defense showed up for the first possession of the half, holding the 49ers to a three-and-out.

The Bulldogs received the ball to start off the second half of the game. S.C. State continued to struggle on the offensive end, with their young players having a hard time make positive yardage on the field.

2nd quarter

The 49ers implemented their two-minute offense, resulting in a field goal, and Charlotte heading into halftime with a solid lead.

The Bulldogs’ offense continued to struggle throughout the quarter, without the running or passing not being able to convert on anything. The 49ers started to dominate on both sides of the ball.

Another Jones run brought the 49ers back to the 11-yard line, followed by a 10-yard run by Robinson extended Charlotte’s lead by 10.

A Durell Robinson run for 16 yards to the 50-yard line for a first-down for the 49ers.

A quick three-and-out by the Bulldogs gave the 49ers another chance to continue to dominate the game with their running game.

After a South Carolina State penalty, Jones scored a touchdown with a quarterback run to give the 49ers the lead.

Charlotte’s running game started to give the 49ers momentum, a Jalon Jones run for 22 yards to brought Charlotte to the 10-yard line.

During their first drive of the second quarter, Charlotte had yet to earn a first down until Durell Robinson ran for 14 yards to the Charlotte 49 for a first down.

The Bulldogs settled for a 43-yard successful field goal attempt to take a 3-0 lead.

S.C. State started off the quarter with a throw and a pass interference call moved the Bulldogs into Charlotte territory.

1st quarter

An interception by Jamari Benjamin got S.C. State on the board, but the score was called back after an Illegal Substitution.

Howell led the Bulldogs rushing game, running over 20 yards during the first quarter. The majority of the first quarter was a defensive stalemate with both defenses stomping the other’s offense.

After getting passed their first two third downs, the Charlotte defense held the Bulldogs to a three-and-out. Jawarn Howell ran for six yards to the SCSU 24-yard line.

S.C. State started off with redshirt freshman Andre Washington at quarterback, the Bulldogs running game fueled the offense gaining the team a first down with help from the offensive line.

With 70 new players on the 49ers, S.C. State’s gameplan worked to a tee during Charlotte’s first possession with the Bulldog defense completing a three and out.

Game preview

After a 37-7 week zero loss to the Jackson State University Tigers, the South Carolina State University Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back victory against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers.

Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. struggled against Jackson, looking uncomfortable and just throwing 64 passing yards in four quarters of the game. Look for the fifth-year senior to establish his presence early, while trying to get his offensive weapons more involved, especially wideouts Keshawn Toney and Jordan Smith.

In the Bulldogs’ last matchup, the defense was virtually non-existent, The team allowed Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown to throw 356 passing yards and three touchdowns in the uncomfortable, leading him to throw 26/30 with 356 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Head Coach Buddy Pough will make an effort for the defense to establish their strength and size early, using Charlotee’s lack of experience against them.

The Bulldogs will also look to start the running game strong using their backs rotationally.

