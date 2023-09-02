S.C. State Bulldogs, Charlotte 49ers tied after 1st quarter, live game updates

1st quarter

An interception by Jamari Benjamin got S.C. State on the board, but the score was called back after an Illegal Substitution.

Howell led the Bulldogs rushing game, running over 20 yards during the first quarter. The majority of the first quarter was a defensive stalemate with both defenses stomping the other’s offense.

After getting passed their first two third downs, the Charlotte defense held the Bulldogs to a three-and-out. Jawarn Howell ran for six yards to the SCSU 24-yard line.

S.C. State started off with redshirt freshman Andre Washington at quarterback, the Bulldogs running game fueled the offense gaining the team a first down with help from the offensive line.

With 70 new players on the 49ers, S.C. State’s gameplan worked to a tee during Charlotte’s first possession with the Bulldog defense completing a three and out.

Game preview

After a 37-7 week zero loss to the Jackson State University Tigers, the South Carolina State University Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back victory against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers.

Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. struggled against Jackson, looking uncomfortable and just throwing 64 passing yards in four quarters of the game. Look for the fifth-year senior to establish his presence early, while trying to get his offensive weapons more involved, especially wideouts Keshawn Toney and Jordan Smith.

In the Bulldogs’ last matchup, the defense was virtually non-existent, The team allowed Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown to throw 356 passing yards and three touchdowns in the uncomfortable, leading him to throw 26/30 with 356 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Head Coach Buddy Pough will make an effort for the defense to establish their strength and size early, using Charlotee’s lack of experience against them.

The Bulldogs will also look to start the running game strong using their backs rotationally.

