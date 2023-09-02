SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Great weather ahead for Labor Day Weekend in the Midlands

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Fantastic weather to kick off Labor Day weekend across the Palmetto State.

First Alert Headlines

· A nice Labor Day Weekend is ahead!

· Heating up again next Wednesday and Thursday.

· Next weekend, a cold front brings showers and storms.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Thanks to high pressure staying in complete control of our forecast, Labor Day weekend will be fantastic! Even though we have partly cloudy skies through lunchtime, they’ll start to clear out this afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

That’ll help us warm into the mid-80s. For Sunday and Labor Day, our sky stays full of sunshine. High temperatures will make it into the low-90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week, the summertime heat and humidity we became used to will make a brief return to the Midlands. For both afternoons, high temperatures will hit the upper-90s! “Feels-like” temperatures those days will reach the triple digits.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By next weekend, our next cold front will arrive. This will bring us afternoon showers and storms on Saturday. Thankfully, this cold front helps us cool off into the upper-80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine! High temperatures near 90 degrees.

Labor Day: Sunshine from start to finish. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: Just a few clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Hot, with highs in the upper-90s.

Thursday: Hot and humid again. High temperatures in the upper-90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County teacher Seth Smith is accused of bringing a weapon on school grounds.
Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom
individuals arrested for off-duty deputy shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott: Bond denied for individuals responsible for shooting and injuring off-duty deputy and fiancée
Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington...
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise from Lexington Home Improvement Store
The Richland county Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a man for ill...
Columbia ranch owner charged with ill treatment of horses, animals taken away following investigation

Latest News

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weather for the Labor Day weekend in the Carolinas
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather, Midday, 9/1/23