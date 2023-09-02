FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Great weather ahead for Labor Day Weekend in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Fantastic weather to kick off Labor Day weekend across the Palmetto State.

First Alert Headlines

· A nice Labor Day Weekend is ahead!

· Heating up again next Wednesday and Thursday.

· Next weekend, a cold front brings showers and storms.

First Alert Summary

Thanks to high pressure staying in complete control of our forecast, Labor Day weekend will be fantastic! Even though we have partly cloudy skies through lunchtime, they’ll start to clear out this afternoon.

That’ll help us warm into the mid-80s. For Sunday and Labor Day, our sky stays full of sunshine. High temperatures will make it into the low-90s.

By Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week, the summertime heat and humidity we became used to will make a brief return to the Midlands. For both afternoons, high temperatures will hit the upper-90s! “Feels-like” temperatures those days will reach the triple digits.

By next weekend, our next cold front will arrive. This will bring us afternoon showers and storms on Saturday. Thankfully, this cold front helps us cool off into the upper-80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine! High temperatures near 90 degrees.

Labor Day: Sunshine from start to finish. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: Just a few clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Hot, with highs in the upper-90s.

Thursday: Hot and humid again. High temperatures in the upper-90s.

