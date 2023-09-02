SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Electric scooter recalled due to potential injury risk

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1,...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooters models.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apollo Imports is recalling some of its electric scooters due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooter models.

The affected models were sold between June 2021 and May 2023.

The CPSC said the bolt used to secure the front wheel and suspension assembly can become loose over time and break, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

The commission said it has received at least seven reports of the bolt breaking and three people were injured.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled scooters immediately and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County teacher Seth Smith is accused of bringing a weapon on school grounds.
Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom
individuals arrested for off-duty deputy shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott: Bond denied for individuals responsible for shooting and injuring off-duty deputy and fiancée
Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington...
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise from Lexington Home Improvement Store
The Richland county Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a man for ill...
Columbia ranch owner charged with ill treatment of horses, animals taken away following investigation

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The Columbia Fire Department has started an investigation into what caused a Friday night...
Columbia apartment fire under investigation
WIS
TROPICS: Closely watching a few disturbances in the Atlantic
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida