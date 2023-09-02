Columbia apartment fire under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has started an investigation into what caused a Friday night apartment fire.

Fire officers said one unit was caught in the flames at the Oak Read High Rise on the 2000 block of Read Street around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Investigators reported that one unit on the fifth floor was ablaze and the sprinkler system held the fire in check until firefighters got there and extinguished the flames.

Officers helped the resident who was in the apartment and they were checked by the Richland County EMS.

