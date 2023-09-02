Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center guard accused of physical and sexual assault

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Midlands detention center guard after they were accused of physical and sexual assault.

Law enforcement reported Marcus Burnett, 40, was arrested after deputies responded to a local hospital where a 35-year-old victim reported that she was physically assaulted and sexually fondled against her will.

The victim said that while she and Burnett were at her residence, he made unwanted advances and when she refused, he punched her causing injuries to her face according to authorities.

Deputies said Burnett was arrested on Sept. 1 and is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and he was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

