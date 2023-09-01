“We’re not going to allow the gangs to control Columbia and Richland County,” Four teens arrested in shooting of off-duty RCSD deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott announced the four teens being charged with the shooting of an off-duty Richland County deputy and his fiancée during a press conference.

The suspects are 18-year-old Shawn Wise and three 17-year-olds, Emmaurie Shorten, Rayshaun Lair, and DeMarrious Rodgers.

They all have been charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

Sheriff Lott has already confirmed that this shooting was gang-related and said these four arrests are all a part of the department’s efforts to crack down on gangs in Richland County.

“We had a hurricane come through and it didn’t cause a whole lot of damage, but we have another hurricane coming through and it’s a category five,” said Sheriff Leon Lott.

The hurricane against gangs is how Sheriff Lott describes the efforts to crack down on gang activity in Richland County.

“It’s not going to slow down until we see a difference in this community,” said the sheriff.

This fight hits close to home for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after one of their own Corporal Terrance Crawford and his fiancée were shot at their home on Crusader Court in Elgin during a family gathering.

He said, “I didn’t want anybody to think it was a threat when I stood up here a week and a half ago about what we were going to do because it was a promise.”

The shooting happened on Aug. 20, 2023.

Investigators said Cpl. Crawford and his fiancée were standing on the front porch when they saw three men in the cul-de-sac.

After noticing suspicious activity, the two went inside, and then bullets entered their home striking Cpl. Crawford in the lower body and his fiancée in the upper body.

Investigators said six people were inside the home at the time.

“The target was not our deputy. The target was some other family members that were in the house,” the sheriff confirmed.

A separate investigation into gangs led police to arrest the four suspects allegedly involved in the shooting and also to find the weapon that was used.

Sheriff Lott said the shooting of Cpl. Crawford and his fiancée marked the 96th drive-by shooting this year in Richland County.

“We’re not going to allow the gangs to control Columbia and Richland County. They tried that in 2000 when we had a gang war here,” said Sheriff Lott.

“Unfortunately, it took some kids getting killed before the community got involved and that’s the point we are at now, is the community getting involved,” he added.

Sheriff Lott says they’re using education and enforcement to crack down on gangs.

Cpl. Crawford will be returning to work as a school resource officer (SRO) at his school on Monday.

The four suspects charged in the shooting were denied bond earlier today.

For now, they will remain behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

