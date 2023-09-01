USC vs. UNC football game blacked out amid Disney, Spectrum dispute

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WIS) - As the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic game between the University of South Carolina vs. the University of North Carolina nears, Spectrum customers must find another way to watch the match-up between the two powerhouses.

The ongoing dispute between Disney and Spectrum Cable affects Midlands viewers as the Gamecocks face the Tar Heels on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN channels went off the air for Spectrum customers on Thursday, Aug. 31, due to a dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney.

ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and Utah while ESPN2 showed the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers.

ESPN’s College GameDay which is hosted from 9 a.m. until noon is also affected by the Disney vs. Spectrum dispute.

This means Spectrum users will have to find another to see their teams play.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.