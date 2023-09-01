SkyView
USC vs. UNC football game blacked out amid Disney, Spectrum dispute

Disney vs. Spectrum dispute makes ESPN go dark on cable provider as Gamecocks vs. UNC game nears.
Disney vs. Spectrum dispute makes ESPN go dark on cable provider as Gamecocks vs. UNC game nears.(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WIS) - As the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic game between the University of South Carolina vs. the University of North Carolina nears, Spectrum customers must find another way to watch the match-up between the two powerhouses.

The ongoing dispute between Disney and Spectrum Cable affects Midlands viewers as the Gamecocks face the Tar Heels on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN channels went off the air for Spectrum customers on Thursday, Aug. 31, due to a dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney.

ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and Utah while ESPN2 showed the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers.

ESPN’s College GameDay which is hosted from 9 a.m. until noon is also affected by the Disney vs. Spectrum dispute.

This means Spectrum users will have to find another to see their teams play.

