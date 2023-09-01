Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two Sumter County men were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early Thursday morning.

Investigators said Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were served warrants at a Lois Lane home on Thursday, Aug. 31.

During the search of the home, investigators found a large amount of illegal drugs, including Fentanyl.

The amount of Fentanyl found was around 45.6 grams or 45,600 milligrams.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the amount could have possibly killed as many as 22,500 people.

The drugs were found during the investigator's search after serving warrants to Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette in Sumter County. (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office also said the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reports that only 2mg of Fentanyl could be a lethal dose.

Also, several thousand dollars of cash was found at the location.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis thanked the community and his investigators for Cokely and Mellette’s arrests.

“These arrests were possible because of the support of our citizens and our hard-working investigators. We had received multiple complaints by citizens and our officers were able to shut down a major drug trafficking operation,” Sheriff Dennis said.

Cokely and Mellette were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

They both have a bond hearing scheduled for today.

