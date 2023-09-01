SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter men arrested for multiple drug related charges

Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early...
Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early Thursday morning.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two Sumter County men were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges early Thursday morning.

Investigators said Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette were served warrants at a Lois Lane home on Thursday, Aug. 31.

During the search of the home, investigators found a large amount of illegal drugs, including Fentanyl.

The amount of Fentanyl found was around 45.6 grams or 45,600 milligrams.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the amount could have possibly killed as many as 22,500 people.

The drugs were found during the investigator's search after serving warrants to Zuri Cokley and...
The drugs were found during the investigator's search after serving warrants to Zuri Cokley and Jashai Mellette in Sumter County.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office also said the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reports that only 2mg of Fentanyl could be a lethal dose.

Also, several thousand dollars of cash was found at the location.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis thanked the community and his investigators for Cokely and Mellette’s arrests.

“These arrests were possible because of the support of our citizens and our hard-working investigators. We had received multiple complaints by citizens and our officers were able to shut down a major drug trafficking operation,” Sheriff Dennis said.

Cokely and Mellette were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

They both have a bond hearing scheduled for today.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Crash turns deadly after car hits tree in Richland County
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
Investigators said 20-year-old Nicholas Donofrio attempted to enter the wrong home when he was...
Police, solicitor’s office deem fatal shooting of USC student justifiable
A Lexington County School District One employee has been arrested and placed on administrative...
Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom
When officers found out Murdaugh violated the policies on Aug. 8, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone...
Alex Murdaugh violates inmate policies with news interview and phone call

Latest News

Disney vs. Spectrum dispute makes ESPN go dark on cable provider as Gamecocks vs. UNC game nears.
USC vs. UNC football game blacked out amid Disney, Spectrum dispute
WIS
TROPICS: We are tracking 5 storms and watching one more area of concern in the Atlantic
Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son, Matteo, 2; have not been heard from since June 24, according...
Search continuing in Beaufort for missing mom, son 2 months after disappearance
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weather for the Labor Day weekend in the Carolinas