SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Strength of a Woman Empowerment Conference

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- All women across the Midland are invited to come together in a bold and unique way.

Strength of a Woman Empowerment Conference will take place on Saturday, September 16th, and is designed to promote empowerment, love, sisterhood, and more.

Organizers of the event say you’ll be stronger than when you came.

Ticket information can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Crash turns deadly after car hits tree in Richland County
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
Investigators said 20-year-old Nicholas Donofrio attempted to enter the wrong home when he was...
Police, solicitor’s office deem fatal shooting of USC student justifiable
A Lexington County School District One employee has been arrested and placed on administrative...
Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom
When officers found out Murdaugh violated the policies on Aug. 8, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone...
Alex Murdaugh violates inmate policies with news interview and phone call

Latest News

When you've got love for a sport you once played, that passion NEVER leaves.
Soda City Live: Adult Sports and Social Club, Everpla
Add a cat or dog to your family National Adoption Weekend.
Soda City Live: Free Animal Adoptions for National Adoption Weekend
It's the first of its kind...An Influencer Expo!!! Young Black & Influential Expo! Are you a...
Soda City Live: The inaugural Young, Black, and Influential Expo
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda Cty Live: USC Grad founded National Tailgating Day