Soda City Live: Southeastern BBQ Showdown

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-The dates for the first ever Southeastern BBQ Showdown at Segra Park have been announced for 2024!

The Showdown will take place June 15th and 16th and will be the first ever food sport competition event to be held in a Sports Complex in the United States.

More details can be found here.

