Soda City Live: Southeastern BBQ Showdown

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-The dates for the first ever Southeastern BBQ Showdown at Segra Park have been announced for 2024!

The Showdown will take place June 15th and 16th and will be the first ever food sport competition event to be held in a Sports Complex in the United States.

More details can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.