Sheriff Leon Lott: Bond denied for individuals responsible for shooting and injuring off-duty deputy and fiance’

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) provided additional information regarding the shooting of off-duty deputy Corporal Terrance Crawford.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced during a press conference that six people were arrested and four individuals were arrested in connection to the off-duty deputy shooting, with their bond being denied.

Lott added that RCSD conducted six search warrants, recovering six guns, with one of the firearms matching the ballistics that injured Deputy Crawford and his fiance’.

Lott reiterated multiple times that the shooting was the 96th drive-by shooting that happened in Richland County this year and that the violence has got to stop.

RCSD was a category five hurricane that will not stop until teen gang violence has been completely combatted in the community and gangs should be aware of the surrounding presence of the department said Lott

According to Lott, there will be an emphasis on educating kids, parents, and guardians about the dangers of youth gang violence and how the department will continue to use enforcement as another way to stop the violence.

Crawford will be back to work as a school resource officer on Monday, Sept. 4 according to Lott.

Off-duty Richland County deputy Crawford was shot at his home along with his fiance’ in late August., the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting happened on Aug. 20 when multiple rounds were fired into Corporal Terrance Crawford’s home.

While Lott confirmed the perpetrators were gang members, RCSD maintains Crawford was not the intended target of this shooting. Six additional people were inside the house during the incident, according to investigators.

“I don’t want anyone to believe that [Crawford] being shot had anything to do with his work. He was not targeted because he’s a Richland County Deputy. [It] wasn’t an ambush, wasn’t anything like that whatsoever. It didn’t have anything to do with his position here as a Deputy,” said Lott.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.