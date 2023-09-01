SkyView
WATCH LIVE: Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott provides update on shooting of off-duty deputy

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has provided the public with an update on the shooting of an off-duty deputy.

Sheriff Leon Lott added additional context at the press conference held on Friday, Sept. 1, at 2:00 p.m.

An off-duty Richland County deputy was shot at his home along with another person in late August., the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting happened on Aug. 20 when multiple rounds were fired into Corporal Terrance Crawford’s home.

While Lott confirmed the perpetrators were gang members, RCSD maintains Crawford was not the intended target of this shooting. Six additional people were inside the house during the incident, according to investigators.

“I don’t want anyone to believe that [Crawford] being shot had anything to do with his work. He was not targeted because he’s a Richland County Deputy. [It] wasn’t an ambush, wasn’t anything like that whatsoever. It didn’t have anything to do with his position here as a Deputy,” said Lott.

You can watch the press conference here and on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

