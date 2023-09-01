SkyView
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise from Lexington Home Improvement Store

Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington home improvement store.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington home improvement store.

Officers said an individual allegedly took over $4,000 worth of merchandise without paying for the items from Lowes Home Improvement on Wednesday, Aug. 18

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

