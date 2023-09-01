Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise from Lexington Home Improvement Store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have started a search for a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Lexington home improvement store.

LPD needs to identify this alleged shoplifter who took over $4,000 of merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement on August 18, 2023, without paying for the items.



If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/20U0ShJSzZ — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 1, 2023

Officers said an individual allegedly took over $4,000 worth of merchandise without paying for the items from Lowes Home Improvement on Wednesday, Aug. 18

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569.

