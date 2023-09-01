SkyView
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months

An Illinois mother is accused of concealing the body of her dead child and keeping it a secret to cash government benefits. (Source: KWQC)
By Matt Christensen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - An Illinois woman is accused of lying to police and concealing the body of her dead child.

KWQC reports that 10-year-old Zion Staples’ body was found stuffed in a trash can in July in the family’s garage.

According to police, Zion died in December 2022 from an accidental gunshot.

Zion’s mother, 37-year-old Sushi Staples, then hid his body to continue to collect the boy’s government benefits, a detective testified in court on Thursday.

The 10-year-old’s body was discovered on July 26 after a tip came to the police department and Sushi Staples was taken into custody.

A detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was found wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Records show that the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services dealt with the Staples family a few times over the past 10 years, investigating various claims of abuse.

Sushi Staples had eight children.

Rock Island-Milan Schools said Zion was never enrolled and neither were his siblings.

A trial for the 37-year-old mother is scheduled to start on Oct. 30.

TROPICS: We are tracking 5 storms and watching one more area of concern in the Atlantic