Midway Elementary School employee arrested after unloaded gun found in classroom

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County School District One employee has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after a weapon was found in a classroom.

The gun was found on Friday afternoon at Midway Elementary School in a supply closet, according to a letter sent by Principal Tim Carnahan.

During the investigation, it was determined the weapon was in a box of supplies the employee brought into the classroom on Thursday, according to school administrators.

Another employee discovered the weapon before school on Friday morning and immediately notified the school administration who secured the weapon until it could be turned over to the school resource officer, school officials said in a letter to parents and staff.

The staff took precautions so the arrest was not made in front of students, the letter said.

School administrators added that the district’s director of safety and emergency services responded quickly to the school after being made aware of the situation.

