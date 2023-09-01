Furry Friend Friday: Maury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maury is a 1-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Maury was dumped at a gas station because his owner did not want him anymore. A homeless man tried to care for him for a few days, but then tied him to a tree in the Harbison area where he was found by a Pawmetto employee. Maury deserves a wonderful, loving family that can commit to him for life!

Maury is a 73-pound hunk of love! He is the sweetest boy. Maury loves to cuddle on the couch or snuggle you in bed. He does not realize how big he is and will try to sit in your lap or lay on top of you. He loves to be petted and loved on. Maury is a laidback guy that likes to lay around the house or chill outside with you. He gets playful zoomies every now and then and will prance around with his toys. Maury loves car rides too! Cheese is his favorite snack. He adores people and wants nothing more than a family of his own!

Maury already knows how to sit and is fully potty trained. He has not directly met another dog yet but has done really well through the fence and wanted to play. He is a very gentle fellow and would probably do well with kids too!

If you are interested in adopting Maury, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

