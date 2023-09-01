FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & comfy conditions into Labor Day Weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Mainly sunny skies remain in command with low humidity, all the way through Labor Day Weekend!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Winds really calm down into our Friday, with a good deal of sunshine and low humidity,

· Highs remain in the mid to low 80s again, with overnight lows falling back to the low 60s. A few in the upper 50s are possible!

· Labor Day Weekend into Labor Day will be drier with slightly warmer afternoon highs by Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! Drier air continues to press into the region today with highs slated for the mid-80s.

Humidity will stay low for the next couple of days as well, setting us up for an incredible holiday outlook.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

High pressure will really build over the Carolinas for the Labor Day weekend creating bright and mainly sunny days all weekend long, but it will get hotter again with highs getting closer to 90 by Labor Day, into the 90s towards the middle of next week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

Saturday: Plentiful sun with highs into the low mid-80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s.

Labor Day: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 90.

Tuesday: A good deal of sun hold up with hotter high temps closer to 93 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.