SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & comfy conditions into Labor Day Weekend!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Mainly sunny skies remain in command with low humidity, all the way through Labor Day Weekend!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Winds really calm down into our Friday, with a good deal of sunshine and low humidity,

· Highs remain in the mid to low 80s again, with overnight lows falling back to the low 60s. A few in the upper 50s are possible!

· Labor Day Weekend into Labor Day will be drier with slightly warmer afternoon highs by Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! Drier air continues to press into the region today with highs slated for the mid-80s.

Humidity will stay low for the next couple of days as well, setting us up for an incredible holiday outlook.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

High pressure will really build over the Carolinas for the Labor Day weekend creating bright and mainly sunny days all weekend long, but it will get hotter again with highs getting closer to 90 by Labor Day, into the 90s towards the middle of next week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

Saturday: Plentiful sun with highs into the low mid-80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s.

Labor Day: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 90.

Tuesday: A good deal of sun hold up with hotter high temps closer to 93 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Crash turns deadly after car hits tree in Richland County
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
When officers found out Murdaugh violated the policies on Aug. 8, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone...
Alex Murdaugh violates inmate policies with news interview and phone call
Investigators said 20-year-old Nicholas Donofrio attempted to enter the wrong home when he was...
Police, solicitor’s office deem fatal shooting of USC student justifiable
Police said the transaction happened on Friday, July 28, at Founders Credit Union on Sunset...
Lexington police search for individuals accused of cashing stolen $2,800 check

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Daylight views of the possible tornado damage in Cherry Grove.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore
As tropical storm Idalia made it through the South Strand, a tornado touched down and knocked...
NWS: Georgetown County damage caused by ‘non-tornadic tropical winds’
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather