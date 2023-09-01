SkyView
Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.

Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.
Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing following a kidnapping incident.

Deputies said their investigation began when a deputy met with a woman at the hospital Wednesday morning. The woman told the deputy that she had been assaulted and held against her will by 37-year-old Thomas Gregory Lockridge Jr. between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21 at a home on Rocky Knoll Road.

According to information from the investigation, the woman suffered a fractured sternum due Lockridge beating her face and body and stomping on her chest. Officials said her clothes were also taken so she could not leave the home. Lockridge unlawfully confided and seized the woman and also took her cellphone to prevent her from calling for help.

On Aug. 21, the woman was finally able to leave the home and eventually sought medical care a week later.

Arrest warrants were obtained against Lockridge and he was arrested Thursday afternoon on two charges of kidnapping and domestic violence - high and aggravated. His bond was set at $250,000 for each charge. He remains in the Oconee County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office mentioned Lockridge has two prior domestic violence convictions within the last 10 years.

This investigation is ongoing.

