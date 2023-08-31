SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Winning $50K lottery ticket purchased at general store in Newberry County

Powerball officials said a winning ticket worht $50,000 was sold at a general store in Little...
Powerball officials said a winning ticket worht $50,000 was sold at a general store in Little Mountain.(Live 5/File)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Powerball officials said a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a general store in Little Mountain.

Officials said the ticket was purchased at the Wilson’s II general store at 920 Main Street in Little Mountain.

The Powerball for Wednesday, Aug. 30 were 4 - 13 - 35 - 61 - 69 Powerball: 4. Officials said more than 12,000 players in the Palmetto State hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000 and players have 180 days from the date of the drawiing to claim their prizes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
TROPICS: Idalia has weakened and moved into the Atlantic Ocean
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Idalia continues to bring heavy rain and winds this evening
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Tropical Storm Idalia
Investigators said 20-year-old Nicholas Donofrio attempted to enter the wrong home when he was...
Police, solicitor’s office deem fatal shooting of USC student justifiable

Latest News

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a Columbia ranch...
Owner of Blocker Dude Ranch arrested following investigation
The Richland county Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a man for ill...
Columbia ranch owner charged with ill treatment of horses, animals taken away following investigation
Get ready to be green. Collards, cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, Swiss chard, and more. All are...
Planting your cold crops in hot temps