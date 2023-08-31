Winning $50K lottery ticket purchased at general store in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Powerball officials said a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a general store in Little Mountain.

Officials said the ticket was purchased at the Wilson’s II general store at 920 Main Street in Little Mountain.

The Powerball for Wednesday, Aug. 30 were 4 - 13 - 35 - 61 - 69 Powerball: 4. Officials said more than 12,000 players in the Palmetto State hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000 and players have 180 days from the date of the drawiing to claim their prizes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.