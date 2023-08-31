Three people displaced after Bentley Court apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are displaced after an apartment fire on Bentley Court around

4:15 p.m.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at the Boulder Creek Apartments.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. There were no reports of anyone injured.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.