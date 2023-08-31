SkyView
Three people displaced after Bentley Court apartment fire

Three people are displaced after an apartment fire on Bentley Court around 4:15 p.m.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are displaced after an apartment fire on Bentley Court around

4:15 p.m.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at the Boulder Creek Apartments.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. There were no reports of anyone injured.

