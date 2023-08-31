SkyView
Tameika Devine announces run for District 19 senate seat previously held by Sen. John Scott

Former Columbia city councilmember and mayoral candidate for the City of Columbia has announced...
Former Columbia city councilmember and mayoral candidate for the City of Columbia has announced she started her campaign for Sen. John Scott's senate seat.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former City of Columbia Councilmember has announced she will start her campaign for the vacant District 19 senate seat previously held by the late Sen. John Scott.

Tamekia Devine made the announcement that she will be a candidate to represent District 19 on social media, she hopes to represent the district to give residents representation.

Devine will officially launch her campaign on Sept. 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Meadowlake Park. She was one of the first three women of color to serve on the Columbia City Council.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 24, and if necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 7, according to Senate officials.

Rep. Kambrell Garvin announced he will be running for the vacant seat, and Garvin, 31, hopes to bring a different perspective to the State Senate.

Sen. John L. Scott, Jr., died at the age of 69. Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.

