Soda City Live: The inaugural Young, Black, and Influential Expo

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The inaugural Young, Black, and Influential Expo is designed to empower and engage young urban professionals with a day filled with panel discussions and seminars based on current events. social economic status, and how to overcome some of the obstacles that young adults face in today’s society.

This event will benefit T-3 Nonprofit

The expo will take place Saturday, December 16th with a formal affair preceding Friday, December 15th.

For more information, visit the T3 website.

