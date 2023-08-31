Soda City Live: Free Animal Adoptions for National Adoption Weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Add a cat or dog to your family National Adoption Weekend.

Columbia Animal Services says they are waiving their adoption fee of $35 for the special occasion meaning it will cost you NOTHING but your time, to bring a lucky animal home.

National Adoption Weekend is from September 16th through the 17th, but Columbia Animal Services will run their special that Friday and Saturday.

Click here for details.

