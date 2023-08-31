Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There have been several power outages reported around the Midlands as everyone deals with the impact of Tropical Storm Idalia.

So far in the Midlands Clarendon, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter Counties have the highest reports of residents without power.

In Orangeburg, there are around 4,000 people without power.

Calhoun County has a report of around 520 people without power.

Lexington County has a report of nearly 118 people with no power.

Nearly 1, 600 residents in Clarendon County have no power.

Close to 1,675 residents in Richland County have no power.

Kershaw County has a report of 138 residents with no power.

Sumter County has over 1,000 people in the area with no power.

Lee County has 468 residents in the area with no power.

Fairfield County has two reports of no power in the area.

Saluda County has no reports of power outages.

Newberry County has reports of 161 customers without power.

