One dead after stricking tree in single-vehicle crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash where they struck a tree on Rabbit Run Road in Richland County.

According to Lance Corporal Lena Butler, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Rabbit Run Road, when they traveled off the roadway, striking a tree.

Butler said the crash happened Wednesday at approximately 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, three miles east of Columbia on Rabbit Run Road near Trotter Road

The driver was transported by EMS to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

