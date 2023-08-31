Officials confirm tornado hit Cherry Grove area; NWS crews continue surveying

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service confirmed to North Myrtle Beach police that a tornado touched down late Wednesday in the Cherry Grove area.

National Weather Service went to the area around 57th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard on Thursday to survey the damage.

UPLOAD PICTURES & VIDEOS | If you have pictures or video of possible damage upload them here

Roof blown off the house with debris scattered in the water. This was on 56th Avenue North in Cherry Grove. This area was under a tornado warning earlier this evening.



Still waiting for NWS to survery the damage to confirm it @wmbfnews @AndrewWMBF @jamiearnoldWMBF pic.twitter.com/pOKpoLMJXi — Meteorologist Matt Bullock (@matt_wx) August 31, 2023

The NWS added that the damage continued for several blocks.

After a tornado warning was issued just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue received reports of damage and crews surveyed the area between 53rd Avenue North up to the Point for damage.

The agency said it found two homes that sustained roof damage and power needed to be secured in the homes.

Crews also found “cosmetic structural damage” in several locations which included damage to siding, gutters and shingles.

No injuries were reported.

“Great work to all crews involved and we are thankful the damage was not any worse,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted.

North Myrtle Beach Public Works and Building/Code Enforcement along with Santee Cooper assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.