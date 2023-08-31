SkyView
Officers: Suspects wanted for burglary in Kershaw County, arrested in Sumter

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two individuals who were wanted for burglary in the Kershaw County area have been arrested in Sumter.

Investigators said officers with the Sumter Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helped Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies find two people wanted for burglary and other charges in the Kershaw County area.

Officers said one person was placed in custody this morning in the city while the other was located around 1:45 p.m. on Calhoun Street and placed in custody.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the burglary.

