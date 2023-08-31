Lexington police search for individuals accused of cashing stolen $2,800 check

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals accused of cashing a stolen check worth $2,800.

Police said the transaction happened on Friday, July 28, at Founders Credit Union on Sunset Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email jsalisbury@lexsc.com with tips.

LPD needs to identify these two individuals who are alleged to have fraudulently cashed a stolen $2,800 check at Founders Credit Union on Sunset Boulevard on July 28th, 2023.



Contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com with tips. pic.twitter.com/8W3mIe5lDH — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 31, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.