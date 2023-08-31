SkyView
Lexington police search for individuals accused of cashing stolen $2,800 check

Police said the transaction happened on Friday, July 28, at Founders Credit Union on Sunset...
Police said the transaction happened on Friday, July 28, at Founders Credit Union on Sunset Boulevard.(Lexington County Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals accused of cashing a stolen check worth $2,800.

Police said the transaction happened on Friday, July 28, at Founders Credit Union on Sunset Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email jsalisbury@lexsc.com with tips.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

