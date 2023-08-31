Flooding in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Road conditions in areas of Orangeburg are continuing to be monitored amid Tropical Storm Idalia.

Residents are still advised to stay off the road as much as possible.

WIS had crews in the area to report on the aftermath of the storm.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the following roads are experiencing water:

John C Calhoun Drive near Sprinkle Avenue, the two outer lanes are closed.

John C Calhoun Drive, southbound lanes, in front of McDonald’s.

Briarwood Street at Mary Ellen Street has water crossing the roadway.

Lakeside Drive at Old Riley Street has water crossing the roadway.

Riverside Drive in the gardens has water crossing the roadway.

Country Colony Drive near Brentwood Drive has a tree across the roadway on a power line and standing water.

Summers Avenue near Park Street has a tree down across the road with electricity out in the area.

Flood water continues to be in Eutawville according to the Eutawville Fire Department. Fire officials said the most damage seen is at Gardesgate Road.

Crews are actively working to address the flooding in the area, fire officials stated.

The National Weather Service also reported some closings due to flooding. These were:

Multiple roads in Holly Hill are flooded.

Several roads are impassable in Bowman.

Several roads are covered in water in Santee.

Significant flooding in Eutawville.

