FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Conditions calm down as Idalia moves out to sea!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Get ready for more sunshine to break out for the Midlands, with gorgeous post-Idalia conditions.

First Alert Headlines

· Winds calm down into today and Friday, with a good deal of sunshine and low humidity,

· Highs remain in the mid to low 80s, with overnight lows falling back to the low 60s.

· Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic for the time being!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! A cold front will continue to push Idalia out into the Atlantic and usher in some drier and cooler weather for the end of the week, with highs in the lower to mid-80s for Thursday and Friday!

Taking a look back at yesterday, some impressive rainfall totals fell in Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties, with even higher amounts just outside of our viewing area. Higher totals can become verified than what has been estimated by this map above.

High pressure will really build over the Carolinas for the Labor Day weekend creating bright and mainly sunny days all weekend long, but it will get hotter again with highs getting closer to 90 by Labor Day.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Limited mist early in the morning, drying up to breezy sunshine by the afternoon! Highs push to the lower 80s.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

Saturday: Plentiful sun with highs into the low mid-80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s.

Labor Day: Mainly sunny skies with highs near 90.

CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
