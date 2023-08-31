FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Flooding causes I-95 north right exit ramp to close

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the right exit ramp of I-95 north is closed due to flooding.

The ramp is located in Orangeburg County near exit 82- US 178.

