FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Flooding causes I-95 north right exit ramp to close

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the right exit ramp of I-95 north is closed due to flooding.

The ramp is located in Orangeburg County near exit 82- US 178.

