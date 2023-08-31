SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crews battle vacant home house fire in Columbia neighborhood

Crews battled house fire in Columbia neighborhood
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews battled a vacant house fire that swept through a home in a Columbia neighborhood.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews battled a vacant house fire that swept through a home in a Columbia neighborhood.

Fire officers said third shift crews battled an afternoon fire at a home on the 2000 block of Legrand Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. When crews arrived, heavy fire was spreading quickly throughout the vacant home.

Officials said firefighters were able to eventually bring the fire under control, no one was found inside the home and there were no injuries.

The Richland County Fire Marshals Office has started an investigation into what caused the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
TROPICS: Idalia has weakened and moved into the Atlantic Ocean
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Idalia continues to bring heavy rain and winds this evening
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
CPD letter calls Delta 8 illegal, leaving the future uncertain for hemp stores
The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Tropical Storm Idalia
Investigators said 20-year-old Nicholas Donofrio attempted to enter the wrong home when he was...
Police, solicitor’s office deem fatal shooting of USC student justifiable

Latest News

The roof was blown off the house with debris scattered in the water.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Cherry Grove area after waterspout moved ashore
Mayor John Tecklenburg credited teamwork between the residents of Charleston and first...
‘We’re really blessed’: Charleston mayor praises cooperation during Idalia
A look inside South Carolina’s emergency operations center at the Emergency Management Division...
SC’s lead emergency manager on Idalia’s impact: ‘We were very fortunate this time’
wis
TROPICS: Idalia has weakened and moved into the Atlantic Ocean