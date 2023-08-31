Crews battle vacant home house fire in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews battled a vacant house fire that swept through a home in a Columbia neighborhood.

Our 3rd Shift crews went on the attack early this afternoon when fire swept through a home on the 2000 block of Legrand Road.



The first units arrived on scene just before 12:30 p.m. Heavy fire was spreading quickly throughout the property — which was vacant. pic.twitter.com/6dedmZYt0s — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) August 31, 2023

Fire officers said third shift crews battled an afternoon fire at a home on the 2000 block of Legrand Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. When crews arrived, heavy fire was spreading quickly throughout the vacant home.

Officials said firefighters were able to eventually bring the fire under control, no one was found inside the home and there were no injuries.

The Richland County Fire Marshals Office has started an investigation into what caused the fire.

