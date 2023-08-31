Crash on I-95 blocks both traffic lanes in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes on I-95 Southbound are blocked due to a crash in Clarendon County.

Officials said a tractor-trailer is blocking both Southbound lanes near exit 107.

Traffic is currently at a stand still.

According to Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews are at different locations handling multiple car crashes.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.