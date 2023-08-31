SkyView
Crash on I-95 blocks both traffic lanes in Clarendon County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes on I-95 Southbound are blocked due to a crash in Clarendon County.

Officials said a tractor-trailer is blocking both Southbound lanes near exit 107.

Traffic is currently at a stand still.

According to Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews are at different locations handling multiple car crashes.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

