Columbia ranch owner charged with ill treatment of horses, animals taken away following investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported deputies arrested a Columbia ranch owner for alleged ill-treatment of horses.

Deputies said Nicholas Dwayne Blocker, 40, owner of the Blocker Dude Ranch, was arrested following an investigation into the Blocker Dude Ranch after the department received complaints about the condition of the horses.

When deputies arrived at the ranch, they found horses tied to a fence, more than 100 yards from water and it was unclear about how the horses were being cared for.

According to arrest records, detectives gave Blocker the chance to prove he was providing adequate care and informed him that RCSD would check in regularly and attend veterinarian appointments.

Between May and July, each of the four horses had “significant weight loss,” and a decrease in overall health according to the veterinarian. The veterinarian also instructed Blocker that the horses were not to be ridden for the next 30 days.

As detectives continued their investigations, a video surfaced that showed each horse was ridden daily and the investigation determined Blocker was not providing proper care for the animals.

Blocker was arrested on Aug. 16, and faces eight total violations; he’s charged with four counts of ill-treatment and four counts of cruel work to four different horses, according to the arrest report.

The horses were rescued by the Aiken Equine Rescue and the Humane Society of South Carolina is currently providing boarding and vet care for the horses.

