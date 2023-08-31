Burton-Pack Elementary closed due to water outage

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Burton-Pack Elementary announced they will be closed Thursday due to a water outage.

The City of Columbia Water and Sewer reported a water outage in various areas of Richland County due to a 24-inch water main break. Areas also affected are Belvedere, Cushman Road and Highland Park.

Officials said reparations are underway.

All Richland One schools are operating on a two-hour delay.

Questions regarding the advisory can be directed to the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

