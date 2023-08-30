SkyView
Turbeville correctional officer in training arrested, accused of trying to smuggle contraband in cake

A correctional officer in training at Turbeville was arrested after being accused of trying to...
A correctional officer in training at Turbeville was arrested after being accused of trying to bring contraband to prisoners using a cake.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A correctional officer in training at Turbeville was arrested after being accused of trying to bring contraband to prisoners using a cake.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections inspector general, 44-year-old Shauntee Lynette Brumfield was fired from her position and charged with providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

Officials said Brumfield’s charges involve bringing a cell phone, tobacco, a digital scale and chargers into the institution.

