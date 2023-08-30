Turbeville correctional officer in training arrested, accused of trying to smuggle contraband in cake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A correctional officer in training at Turbeville was arrested after being accused of trying to bring contraband to prisoners using a cake.

An newly hired(July) and now newly fired(today) employee at Turbeville CI, tried a unique way to get contraband into that prison today. Front gate found a cell phone, a charger and tobacco taped up inside a cake. @SCDCNews pic.twitter.com/D0Tl8A4Z9v — Bryan Stirling (@BryanStirling) August 29, 2023

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections inspector general, 44-year-old Shauntee Lynette Brumfield was fired from her position and charged with providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

Officials said Brumfield’s charges involve bringing a cell phone, tobacco, a digital scale and chargers into the institution.

