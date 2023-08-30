SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of Leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Rare leatherback sea turtles have hatched on Ocracoke Island for the first time in almost two decades, according to officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The leatherback is the largest of all living turtles and is on the endangered species list.

Officials said the last time the sea turtle species hatched anywhere along the National Seashore was in 2007.

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.

The National Seashore first posted about the presence of the nest on June 22 when a leatherback mother turtle laid 93 eggs in her Ocracoke Island nest.

Officials said the incubation period for leatherback turtles is 70 days, and that so far 19 hatchlings have emerged from the nest and started their journey towards the ocean.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall as a Major Hurricane
The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Idalia as a Category 1 Hurricane and...
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Nick Donofrio
Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting
Prosecutors said the trio lured Amenhotep away from her northeast Columbia home on the night of...
Convicted killers sentenced to decades each in prison for the murder of Sanaa Amenhotep

Latest News

FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers
Police said one man is behind bars after allededly stealing and breaking into multiple Columbia...
Police: Suspect arrested, accused of stealing food from Columbia apartments
Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond