Police: Suspect arrested, accused of stealing food from Columbia apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police said one man is behind bars after allededly stealing and breaking into a Columbia apartment building.

The Columbia Police Department reported they found Kyzer Garrick, 23, on the upper level of the Hub apartments building eating stolen food.

Officers said Garrick was arrested on site and is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, assault for allegedly inappropriately touching a victim, and larceny.

Garrick was arrested on site and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

