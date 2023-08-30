SkyView
Police: Suspect arrested, accused of stealing food from Columbia apartments

One man is now behind bars after allegedly stealing and breaking into multple apartments on Main Street.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police said one man is behind bars after allededly stealing and breaking into a Columbia apartment building.

The Columbia Police Department reported they found Kyzer Garrick, 23, on the upper level of the Hub apartments building eating stolen food.

Officers said Garrick was arrested on site and is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, assault for allegedly inappropriately touching a victim, and larceny.

Garrick was arrested on site and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

