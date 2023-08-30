Orangeburg County gears up for Hurricane Idalia

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - As the Midlands begins to prepare for Hurricane Idalia, Orangeburg County officials are advising people living in the area to prepare for the worst.

The First Alert Weather team says Orangeburg County can see up to three to six inches of rain along with strong wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour between Wednesday and Thursday.

Many roads in the City of Orangeburg and the county are known to flood. Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says that the county is putting the pieces together to be ready to go once the storm arrives.

“Orangeburg County is opening up our emergency services operations where we have our people in there staffed. We’re having calls with different groups like the school districts, the city and the county, utility providers, and things of that nature and we’re putting together to make sure that we can have things in place that we need to for the storms,” says Young.

Business Owner Rudy Bonaparte has been a local barber for 20 plus years at 2 da Bone Barbershop and is not looking to slow down once Hurricane Idalia makes impact.

“We’re gonna come in early for the hurricane but we’re not closing. Only how we’re closing is if the lights go off, cause we’re gonna cut hair in rain, sleet, or snow,” said Bonaparte.

Nearby universities such as Claflin University are also taking precautions against the storm by advising students to stay safe and be prepared.

" Here at Claflin University, we are continuously monitoring the storm, said Claflin’s Executive Director of Public Safety Melvin Williams. “We have been since Saturday. We’re participating in all of the emergency management meetings that are being held and we’re providing information to our campus community,” said Claflin University’s

Executive Director of Public Safety Melvin Williams.

Other universities such as South Carolina State University plans to dismiss classes at noon on Wednesday in preparation for the storm.

Harold Taylor also says that the town of Holly Hill is in the process of deploying sandbags for the preparation of the storm as well

People who live in the Town of Holly Hill area can pick up sandbags at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.