LIVE: Idalia now a tropical storm as it moves across Georgia

By Andrew Gorton and Dave Turley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

The WTOC viewing area will feel impacts from Idalia on Wednesday, so Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day!

Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane with max sustained wind of 125 miles per hour.

Use your time wisely today to secure outdoor objects and prepare for power outages. These will begin Wednesday afternoon due to high wind gusts.

Plan on bridge closures due to wind this afternoon.

Heavy rain and wind will increase throughout the day. Accumulations will range from 2 to 8+ inches. Higher inland, lower at the coast.

For coastal areas, we could have 2-4 feet of storm surge in addition to the higher-than-normal tides thanks to the full moon, onshore wind and rain. This will increase the flooding potential for areas near waterways, especially Wednesday after 8PM.

The rain moves out overnight heading into early Thursday morning, Breezy conditions remain, now coming in from the northwest.

The end of the week into the weekend looks nicer with lows down into the 60s for inland areas and highs back up near 90 degrees.

