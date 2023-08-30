LIVE: Idalia now a tropical storm as it moves across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

2PM advisory has Idalia down to 75mph wind and still moving NE at 20mph. Center is just north of Waycross or about 100 miles southwest of Savannah. pic.twitter.com/OzGYE7bPMv — WTOC David Turley (@WtocDave) August 30, 2023

The WTOC viewing area will feel impacts from Idalia on Wednesday, so Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day!

Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane with max sustained wind of 125 miles per hour.

11AM Update:

Hurricane Idalia is now a CAT-1 storm. Right now, it is moving quicker than expected. Thus, its looking to be more of a wind threat than a rain threat currently. However, we'll look for coastal flooding during high tide. #HurricaneIdalia #savannahga #stayinformed pic.twitter.com/L4IJ1qFTEG — Dylan Smith (@WxDylanSmith) August 30, 2023

Use your time wisely today to secure outdoor objects and prepare for power outages. These will begin Wednesday afternoon due to high wind gusts.

For the Savannah area, our strongest wind will likely move in early this evening, gusts over 74 mph will be possible. pic.twitter.com/Fc35pfU7eV — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 30, 2023

Plan on bridge closures due to wind this afternoon.

Heavy rain and wind will increase throughout the day. Accumulations will range from 2 to 8+ inches. Higher inland, lower at the coast.

For coastal areas, we could have 2-4 feet of storm surge in addition to the higher-than-normal tides thanks to the full moon, onshore wind and rain. This will increase the flooding potential for areas near waterways, especially Wednesday after 8PM.

The rain moves out overnight heading into early Thursday morning, Breezy conditions remain, now coming in from the northwest.

The end of the week into the weekend looks nicer with lows down into the 60s for inland areas and highs back up near 90 degrees.

