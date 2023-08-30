SkyView
LIST: As Hurricane Idalia approaches emergency shelters open in South Carolina

As South Carolina prepares for the possible inclement of Hurricane Idalia shelters are opening up.
As South Carolina prepares for the possible inclement of Hurricane Idalia shelters are opening up.(WWSB-TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As South Carolina prepares for the possible inclement of Hurricane Idalia shelters are opening up.

So far, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and the City of Columbia have announced shelter locations.

WILLIAMSBURG RECOVERY CENTER

2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556, SC

RIDGELAND HIGH-JUNIOR-ELEMENTARY COMPLEX

250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC 29936

HEMINGWAY HIGH SCHOOL

402 South Main Street, Hemingway, SC 29554

SHERIFF’S ADMIN FACILITY

3841 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

RAPID SHELTER COLUMBIA OVERFLOW

Due to the possible inclement weather of Hurricane Idalia, The Rapid Shelter Columbia (RSCO) will be open tonight. Transportation for the shelter will begin at the COMET central station at the corner of Sumter and Laurel at 2 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. for guests.

No one is allowed to walk to the shelter and must ride the Route 7 bus.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

