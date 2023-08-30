SkyView
Lexington police search for man accused of causing three-vehicle crash

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported they are searching for a man responsible for causing a serious crash that involved three vehicles.

This crash shut down most of Augusta Road and U-S-1 Monday morning.

The person responsible ran away from the scene, police stated.

Police said the person who was driving the dark-colored Chevy SUV didn’t yield the right of way when turning onto Augusta Road from Stoneridge Drive. The driver then fled on foot after the crash, according to police.

Police said some of the people involved do have injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

