Lexington police search for man accused of causing three-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported they are searching for a man responsible for causing a serious crash that involved three vehicles.

This crash shut down most of Augusta Road and U-S-1 Monday morning.

The person responsible ran away from the scene, police stated.

Police said the person who was driving the dark-colored Chevy SUV didn’t yield the right of way when turning onto Augusta Road from Stoneridge Drive. The driver then fled on foot after the crash, according to police.

Police said some of the people involved do have injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

The at-fault driver fled on foot after the crash and officers are investigating who he may be.



Anyone with information on who this driver is, please call 803-359-6260. pic.twitter.com/DnhLtAbbER — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 28, 2023

