Lexington County School Districts move to elearning due to Hurricane Idalia

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Several Lexington County School Districts are moving to an elearning day due to Hurricane Idalia.

All Lexington County School districts have transitioned to elearning days.

District officials said administrators consulted with emergency management, the National Weather Service, and other district administration and determined to transition from a delayed start to an elearning day on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Coaches and sponsors will contact students regarding after school activiites and athletics said school officials.

Because of the expected impacts of Idalia, Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for almost all of the Midlands. The National Weather Service has also issued Flood Watches across the region.

