SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall as a Major Hurricane
The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Idalia as a Category 1 Hurricane and...
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Nick Donofrio
Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting
Prosecutors said the trio lured Amenhotep away from her northeast Columbia home on the night of...
Convicted killers sentenced to decades each in prison for the murder of Sanaa Amenhotep

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after slamming Florida as a powerful hurricane
The Georgetown Police Department says they have identified and charged nine teenagers following...
9 teens charged in Georgetown High School fight outside of football game
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Idalia continues to bring heavy rain and winds this evening
FILE - A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
Kansas reporter files federal lawsuit against police chief who raided her newspaper’s office
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins