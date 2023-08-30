SkyView
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster holds press conference on Hurricane Idalia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference on Hurricane Idalia.

McMaster will discuss Hurricane Idalia and its potential impact on South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

