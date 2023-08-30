FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Idalia to bring tropical rain & gusty winds to the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Hurricane Idalia is racing towards a Florida landfall, and tropical storm impacts should hold into South Carolina today!

wis (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Watching Hurricane Idalia, as it is set to bring heavy rain potential to the region today, into very early Thursday morning as a tropical storm.

· The strongest wind impacts are more likely for our southeastern viewing area, down to the coast of SC.

· Heavy rain will work into our region, bringing us an average range of 2-6″ of rainfall.

· Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic for the time being!

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

For today, we will be keeping a close eye on the track of Idalia as it will head closer to the coastal regions of South Carolina this afternoon/evening, sending us tropical showers and storms.

We will also encounter some very gusty winds up to 60 mph, even higher closer to the coast!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

It looks like the heaviest rains will stay a bit to our east, with the strongest wind speeds of course, but here in the Midlands we will still receive the potential for 2-6 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon/evening into early Thursday morning.

Again our southeastern viewing area has the best potential to surpass these ranges, so keep checking for updates!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A cold front will help to push Idalia out into the Atlantic and usher in some drier and cooler weather for the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday!

High pressure will then build over the Carolinas for the Labor Day weekend creating bright and mainly sunny days all weekend long, but it will get hotter again with highs getting closer to 90 by Labor Day.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain showers and storms from Idalia, especially in the afternoon/evening. Heavy rain stays possible with stronger winds likely to the south and east of Columbia. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

Thursday: Limited lingering rain early in the morning, drying up by the afternoon! Highs push to the lower 80s.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

Saturday: Plentiful sun with highs into the low mid-80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.