Federal Communications Commission gives tips to prepare for power outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Communications Commission provides information online to help people communicate before, during and after severe weather and other emergencies.

You’ll find tips about how to prepare for an outage, as well as what to do if an outage occurs, at //fcc.gov/emergency (and //fcc.gov/emergencia in Spanish).

The tips include:

Understanding how power outages may affect your landline service

Signing up to receive alerts and warnings

Charging wireless communications devices if severe weather is expected

Creating a family emergency communications plan

The websites also include audio Public Service Announcements that can be downloaded for broadcast in English and Spanish, as well as Chinese, French, Korean, Tagalog, and Vietnamese, and as ASL video.

La Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones (Federal Communications Commission, FCC, por sus siglas en inglés) proporciona información en línea para ayudar al público a comunicarse durante emergencias causadas por condiciones meteorológicas adversas o de otro tipo.

En //fcc.gov/emergencia (en español) y en //fcc.gov/emergency (en inglés) encontrará consejos sobre cómo prepararse para interrupciones del suministro de energía eléctrica y saber qué hacer en caso de apagones.

Entre otras medidas, se aconseja:

Comprender cómo los apagones podrían afectar su servicio telefónico de línea fija

Inscribirse para recibir alertas y advertencias de seguridad

Cargar las baterías de los equipos de comunicaciones inalámbricas cuando se pronostican condiciones meteorológicas adversas

Que las familias tengan un plan de comunicaciones de emergencia.

Los sitios web señalados también incluyen anuncios de utilidad pública (Public Service Announcements, en inglés), los que pueden ser descargados para ser difundidos en inglés y en español, así como en los idiomas chino, francés, coreano, tagalo y vietnamita.

