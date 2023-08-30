SkyView
Charge your devices ahead of possible power outages

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer shares some helpful tips before Hurricane Idalia gets to the Lowcountry.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you haven’t already fully charged your electronics, now is the time.

With the possibility of tropical storm-force winds, and even hurricane-force winds in parts of the Lowcountry, power outages are a possibility.

“Expect to be out of power because these winds knock down limbs and that knocks down power lines,” Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday at a news briefing where he announced a state of emergency declaration. “But all of the power companies, everyone is ready to respond very quickly.”

As of 6:30 a.m., only a handful of power customers statewide were without power from isolated incidents. But that was expected to change over the course of the day.

Dominon Energy advised its customers to be proactive by having flashlights, batteries and a radio in an emergency kit. It website also advises that customers should charge electronic devices and rechargeable batteries, stock up on matches, flashlights and batteries and buy extra bottled water and non-perishable foods.

Customers should also protect sensitive electronics with surge protectors or unplug them and make sure that portable generators are grounded and that you know how to connect and use them safely.

Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said the Dominion Energy app allows its customers to report outages and track estimated restoration times.

Fischer said it’s “all hands on deck” as Idalia approaches with crews strategically placed along the Lowcountry, in the Midlands and beyond. Additional crews from Dominion Energy Virginia will be in place in South Carolina before the weather hits, he said.

“But, you know, we prepare year-round and we work really hard to make sure that our system is safe, reliable and resilient for all of our customers across South Carolina,” he said. “So trimming trees, making sure that trees and tree limbs are are trimmed back we have those proper clearances, the number one reason for power outages across our system arteries and triggers, particularly during severe weather.”

Utilities urge customers to report outages even if they assume the utility is aware of them.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

