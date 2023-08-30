9 teens charged in Georgetown High School fight outside of football game

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says they have identified and charged nine additional teenagers following a fight and shooting that happened at Georgetown High School.

Tyrell Douglas Handy,19, was also charged with four counts of attempted murder, Brown says. Handy is booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting bond hearing. Nelson says more charges are likely.

Capt. Nelson Brown says the teenagers were charged as follows: three teenagers from Andrews High School, five from Georgetown High School and one who is not affiliated with Georgetown County Schools, were charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery.

Police say they responded Friday night to a large fight at a football game between Georgetown High School and Andrews High School where shots were fired in the parking lot. The game was then canceled.

Brown says investigators and District staff interviewed witnesses and reviewed video of both a fight and shooting to find those who were involved.

“Officers, Investigators and School District staff are to be commended for their diligent efforts to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice,” Chief William Pierce said. We also want to thank the public for the information they provided in this case. However, this is still an on-going investigation, and more arrests are expected.”

